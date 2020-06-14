Victor Moses unable to save Inter in Cup S/final

Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Moses was unable to save Inter Man from disappointment as Inter Milan missed out on a place in the final of the Copa Italia at the weekend.

Moses and his teammates were playing competitive football for the first since March and a victory against their opponents Napoli would have put them in the final against Juventus.

Christian Eriksen scored from the corner inside just two minutes into the game, but Napoli drew level two minutes after a half-hour mark through Dries Mertens who became the club’s leading scorer.

In a bid to rescue the game, Conte introduced Victor Moses in the second half, but the on-loan winger failed to make an impact as Napoli advanced to the final 2 – 1 on aggregate.

Napoli will now face Juventus in Wednesday’s final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Maurizio Sarri’s side booked their place in the final at the expense of AC Milan on away goals following a 0-0 draw in Turin on Friday and according to reports from Italy, over 8.3 million people tuned into RAI to watch Friday’s goalless draw at Juve’s Allianz Stadium, the largest TV audience for a football match this season.