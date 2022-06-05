Victor Osimhen returns to Super Eagles

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has returned to the Super Eagles for 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe after he asked to be excused for the friendlies in the USA.

The striker is one of several players who did not feature in the Eagles friendlies in the USA but have now been listed for the AFCON qualifiers.

The others include skipper Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwuze, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, Sadiq Umar and Shehu Abdullahi.

Akwa United goalkeeper Adewale Adeyinka and Katsina defender Sani Faisal are the only players from the NPFL who made the final cut after they were part of the squad for the friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador in the USA.

Nigeria host Sierra Leone on June 9, 2022 in Abuja, before they travel to Morocco to take on Sao Tome and Principe on June 13 in another Group A tie.

