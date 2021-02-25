Victorious Super Falcons back in Nigeria

Victorious Super Falcons of Nigeria are back in the country from Turkey where they participated and won the 2021 Turkey Women’s Invitational Tournament

Our correspondent gathered that the team left for Nigeria with the local players while the foreign players and Coach Randy Waldrum departed for their various destinations from Turkey

The high riding Super Falcons in the finals hammered Equatorial Guinea 9-0, the African Queens also defeated CSKA Moscow Ladies 1-0 same scoreline was recorded in their second match against Uzbekistan

It was the first maiden outing of coach Randy Waldrum.

The team will next prepare for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON to be hosted by Morocco.

A record total of 36 women’s national teams have entered the qualifying rounds in 2020 before the competition was cancelled by the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF due to Covid-19 .

However, all qualifying matches, originally scheduled to be played in April and June 2020, were postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before the tournament was cancelled.

CAF announced Morocco the host country for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, in January after

Congo which was due to welcome to the competition in 2020 pulled out in July 2019, leaving the event without a host before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic a year later.

Before the cancellation, CAF had made a positive step with the expansion of the African Women’s Cup of Nations from eight to 12 teams, which was the first change to the format after 11 editions.

A total of 11 Nations will pick the qualifying ticket along with host nation, Morocco to be part of the tournament which will hold later next year.

