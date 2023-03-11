VIDEO: Again, another container falls on Lagos-Badagry expressway

A vehicle conveying 20ft container has fallen and spilled its content on the road at Iyana-Era, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, causing traffic jam.

This was disclosed in a statement on Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Twitter handle on Saturday.

The statement reads, “Report of a fallen articulated vehicle laden with two loaded 20ft containers spilled its content on the road at Iyana era inward Okoko, along Lagos-Badagry expressway.

“Counterflow is in progress, backlog at Asiribo. Personnel on the ground managing the situation while effort is on to get the impediments off the road.”

