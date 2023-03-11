VIDEO: Again, another container falls on Lagos-Badagry expressway

March 11, 2023 Rosemary Moribirin News 0




Blueprint Whatsapp

A vehicle conveying 20ft container has fallen and spilled its content on the road at Iyana-Era, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, causing traffic jam.

This was disclosed in a statement on Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Twitter handle on Saturday.

The statement reads, “Report of a fallen articulated vehicle laden with two loaded 20ft containers spilled its content on the road at Iyana era inward Okoko, along Lagos-Badagry expressway.

“Counterflow is in progress, backlog at Asiribo. Personnel on the ground managing the situation while effort is on to get the impediments off the road.”

Related content you may like