VIDEO: Adeleke, Aregbesola team up, show dance steps

March 29, 2023 Solomon Arowolo News




The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, danced at the unveiling of the Ilesha Passport office in Osun State on Tuesday.

Adeleke is seen coaching the minister on how to dance in the video.

