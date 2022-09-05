VIDEO: Again, Portable fumes over Headies award

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikola, professionally known as Portable, has said that he is bigger than Smooth Productions, the organisation behind the widely recognised Headies awards for Nigerian music.

Blueprint had reported that the 15th Headies Awards, which was hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, saw Nektunez and Goya Menor receive the Best Street-Hop Song Award; Portable had previously been one of the candidates.

The singer addressed his conflict with the Headies organizers during a live Instagram chat with his followers.

Portable admitted that he is only human and so fallible.

He continued by saying that he had experienced a great deal of hurt throughout his life.

He also criticised the Next Rated Award category winner.

