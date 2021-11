Rescue operation is already underway following the collapse of a 21-storey building under construction at Musikiu Junction by Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Workers are trapped.

The building was reportedly under construction when it went down at about 1:30 pm on Monday.

The team of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is present at the scene making efforts to rescue the trapped workers.

Top Lagos state officials including deputy governor rushed to the scene.