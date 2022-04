A gang of three armed men on Sunday morning attacked Fresh FM owned by popular musician Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a viral video shared on social media, the robbers stormed the radio station and dispossessed staff on duty of laptops, phones and other personal belongings.

The incident occurred around 6:15am, however, no one was reportedly hurt by the robbers.

Yinka Ayefele is yet to issue an official statement since the incident occurred.