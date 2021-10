A trending video has revealed how Nollywood star, Chinwetalu Agu, was arrested by some officers of the Nigerian Army for reportedly adorning Biafra insignia at the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra state.

The veteran actor was said to be in the commercial city on a charitable mission where he shared food items to the less privileged.

Agu was then arrested by the officers who dragged him into a vehicle and zoomed off immediately.