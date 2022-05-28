[VIDEO] Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency: Reps hopeful, Mary Ikoku, other aspirants speak as APC postpones primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency has been postponed till further notice.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observer for the primary revealed that the election could not hold because the materials for the election did not arrive at the venue of the election till 4pm on Friday May 27, 2022, the earlier scheduled date.

Also the returning Officer for APC, Mr Tony Onyeanwuala, confirmed that the election did not hold.

He confirmed that an imposter had carted away the meterials for the election to an unknown destination.

He assured the constituents that the primary election in the constituency will hold on a later date.

The aspirants including Chief Mrs Mary Ikoku, Rev Daniel Imoh and Iroh Orji all urged the state chapter of the APC to do the needful and conduct the primary election.

Speaking further Ikoku warned any imposter trying to hijack the process to desist from such, adding that only free, fair and credible primary election will produce a popular candidate that will win the 2023 House of Representatives election on the platform of the APC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

