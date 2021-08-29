VIDEO: Arteta you are source of our problem, Dino Melaye blows hot after Manchester City Premier League defeat

The Gunners were handed a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad stadium on Saturday and they are now bottom on the league table

Arsenal fans across Africa have once again called for Mikel Arteta’s sacking after the team suffered a 5-0 defeat against Man city in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former senator representing Kogi west, Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday in a video posted on his verified Facebook handle in a song prayed against every spirit keeping Mikel Arteta as the head coach of Arsenal.

According to him, “Mikel Arteta you are the source of our problem. Arteta go in the name of the father, in the name of the son and in the name of the holy ghost”

The former lawmaker was seen in the video kissing the Arsenal’s badge on the popular white and red Gunners jersey he wears