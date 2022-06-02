VIDEO: At last, Tinubu reveals role he played before Buhari, Osinbajo emerged President, Vice President

Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that it is not only the turn of the South West to produce Nigeria’s next president but that he is the one, who should be the next Nigerian leader.

Tinubu spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday.

Speaking with delegates of the All Progressives Congress, he revealed his role in the emergence of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “If not for me that led the war front, Buhari won’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Kaduna, I told him you would run. This is not a matter of tears. I will stand with you and you will win but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas.

“Since he has emerged I have not been appointed Minister. I didn’t get nor request a contract. This time, it’s Yoruba’s turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my turn.”

