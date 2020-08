Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, were caught “cuddling aggressively” after retiring to the Head of House lounge.

The lovebirds were caught on camera making out on their bed.

Shortly after, a photo of what seemed like a duvet stained with cum surfaced online.

It got them trending on social media as some fans of the show believed they had sex.

This is not the first time the duo are making out.

