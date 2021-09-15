(VIDEO) BBNaija: Liquorose ‘dumps’ Emmanuel

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Liquorose, appears to have parted ways with close pal, Emmanuel, after she told him to leave her alone and mingle with other housemates.

Liquorose was point blank when told Emmanuel, “It’s really tiring having to be with the same person for eight weeks. The point is just that I have not been comfortable in the last couple of days.

“What I am trying to say is that I just don’t want you around me. I would want you to mingle with other housemates.”

Liquorose summoned courage to unleash the shocker after her diary session on Tuesday, moment after Big Brother gave her an assignment, with instruction to avoid Emmanuel in the next few days.

Biggie made it clear that he would reward Liquorose heavily if she’s able to carry out the prank effectively.

According to Biggie, Liquorose would receive 200 Abeg Naira and 200 BBToken.

On Tuesday afternoon, Liquorose started the prank by telling Emmanuel she needed some space.