[VIDEO] BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes reunion: What ex-housemate, JayPaul told Saskay

Big Brother Naija housemate, JayPaul, has slammed fellow reality star, Saskay, during a confrontation at the shine ya eyes reunion show, stating that she does not care for him.

Jaypaul accused Saskay of not reciprocating the attention and support he offered.

In response, the businesswoman denied all claims while referring to her colleague as a liar who never put effort into the relationship that he never defined, yet had high expectations.

Jaypaul, who wasn’t having it at all refused to agree to the claims as he insisted that Saskay “denied him more times than Judas denied Jesus Christ.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

