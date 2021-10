Fans of season 6 Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi, has showered him with money, picture frame, among other things.

The controversial housemate was once the most disliked housemate as he stepped on many toes with his principles and asked for respect when he was the Head of House.

Reacting to the support shown to him by his fans, he took to his Twitter page to share, ”Wow Patriots.. I’m so emotional right now! Thank You.”