VIDEO: Boy conspires with elder brother to poison boss’ family

A video has surfaced online showing the moment an unidentified boy who conspired with his elder brother to poison his boss’ family, was apprehended.

The middle age boy who confirmed carrying out the act on video, said the poison was added to a stew his boss’ wife cooked.

According to him, he was surprised when he came back home and saw the family was still alive.

The boy’s elder brother, who affirmed that they are from Orumba North LGA of Anambra state, was also accused of keeping the money his brother had been stealing from the family.

It was also stated that the family got to know the boy who added poison to a stew that was to be eaten by the family, from his elder brother who was chained alongside him.