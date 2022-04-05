VIDEO: Deacon preaching against ritual killing slumps, dies on altar

A deacon at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, simply identified as Chief Ogunnusi has been confirmed dead after slumping while preaching during service.

The incident occurred on Sunday while Ogunnusi was preaching against the ‘get-rich-quick’ syndrome.

The church was thrown into confusion after the deacon who is also the Baale of Onikoko, a community, near the Panseke area in Abeokuta metropolis, suddenly slumped with a microphone in his hand.

Delivering his sermon in Yoruba, Ogunnusi said, “The money you make through unlawful means, killing people, sucking human blood; when death comes, it will belong to another person.”

The interpreter was still trying to present the words in the English language when the deacon slumped.