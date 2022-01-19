VIDEO: Despite Judge’s order, Nnamdi Kanu still wears same clothes

About 24 hours after Justice Binta Nyako gave order for the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to be allowed to change clothes, he was spotted wearing same apparel at the resumed trial on Wednesday.

Justice Nyako had during the resumption of trial on Tuesday gave the order after complaints by the accused’s lead counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome that he was being kept in solitary confinement.

Kanu has been spotting the same Fendi designers clothes since he was arrested in June, 2021.