VIDEO: Don’t rip me, Portable calls out Burna Boy

Nigerian fast rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has called out his colleague, Burna Boy, for allegedly exploiting his intellectual properties.

The Zazuh star took to his Instagram page to share a video of the self acclaimed “Odogwu” saying his signature slangs “Akoi Grace, Akoi Mercy, Akoi Blessings, Akoi Space” and stated that the words are HIS.

Portable who doesn’t like being taken advantage of, told Burna Boy not to rip him off by using his intellectual property.

He also referenced a time when Burna Boy used his picture to promote his yet-to-be released album on micro-blogging platform, Twitter, and told him to make it clear if he wants to keep exploiting him or collaborate on a song.

According to the star; “Uncle Burna Boy, abeg, shey you wan help me abi you wan rip me?” Portable asked in the video.

“Na so you use my picture promote your album. Now you come dey sing Akoi Grace, Akoi Mercy, blessing dey follow me.

“Na me get am o, na Zazu get am.

“Shey make we sing ni abi you just dey use me do promotion?

“No ripping zone,” Portable wrote as he shared the video to Instagram.

