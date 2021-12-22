VIDEO: Drama as Lawmakers exchange blows over controversial Bill

Members of the Ghana parliament are seen in a viral video exchanging blow during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

The lawmakers were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.

According to local media, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding stated that he was stepping down to vote and asked the Second Deputy Speaker to take over.

The minority had earlier contended that according to parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote.

However, Joseph Osei-Owusu, indicated that he would still vote.

Just when he was about to step down for the second deputy to take over, the minority took the stage.

In the process, the minority clashed with the majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.

Watch a video from the fight below…