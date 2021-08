The operative of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested one Chizoba Francis in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Saturday.

According to a statement on Tuesday by the spokesman of the anti-drugs agency, Femi Babafemi, said, the suspect was arrested at the weekend in Lokoja with 54 kilogrammes cannabis hidden in sacks and covered with used footwears.

He said the consignment was bought at Emure, Ondo state with Kaduna as destination.

Related

No tags for this post.