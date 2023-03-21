VIDEO: Finally, Davido returns to social media, announces new album

Following a long break after the death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, popular singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Tuesday March 20,mreturned to social media.

Announcing his return in a short clip on his Instagram page, the singer also disclosed the release date for his highly anticipated album, timeless.

He wrote, “There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to heal.”

A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak and a time for silence.

“Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down.

“My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st,” he said.

