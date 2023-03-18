VIDEO: Fire guts another Borno market on election day

Popular perishable good market, Gamboru market around the Custom area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital was gutted by fire.
The fire began at a time most traders went out to vote at the 2023 governorship and State Assembly’s election.
Popular perishable good market, Gamboru market around the Custom area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital was gutted by fire.
The fire began at a time most traders went out to vote at the 2023 governorship and State Assembly’s election.
Copyright © 2022 | About Us | Online Advert Rates | Mission Statement | Corporate Profile | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Site Map