VIDEO: Furious Portable breaks silence after loosing out on Headies Awards

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, professionally known as Portable has told fans to stop advising him following his disqualification from the 2022 Headies over unruly behaviour.

Blueprint had reported that the Ogun-born singer was previously nominations for the Headies Award but had unfortunately lost two of his nominations after the organisers of the much coveted award disqualified the singer for threatening his fellow nominees.

In a recently uploaded video, Portable was seen telling social media users not to advise him on what to and not to do.

He says that he only listens to advice when he’s been given money; only then would he listen to what the person has to say.

He also added, while singing to himself in his car, that he’s not in competition with anybody.

