VIDEO: Goods destroyed as fire razes Olowu market in Lagos

March 30, 2023




Fire has razed the Olowu spare parts market in Lagos state in the early hours of Thursday March 30, 2023.

The shops affected by the fire oubreak contained air-conditioners for sale, parts of vehicles, and motorcycles worth millions of naira.

