VIDEO: Gospel singer Steve Crown survives motor accident

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, has taken to social media to express gratitude to God for life after he survived a motor accident.

The ‘You are Yahweh’ crooner, who was hospitalized following the accident, took to his Instagram page on Monday, shared a video showing him at the hospital taking a MRI scan.

The clip also showed his car and another vehicle involved in the accident badly damaged.

Sharing the video, he thanked God for his unending love. “YOUR LOVE NEVER ENDS … JESUS 🙌😭”, he captioned the post.

