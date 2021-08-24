VIDEO: Horror as LASTMA official falls off moving truck in attempt to arrest driver

A video which showed moment an unidentified official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) fell off a moving truck while trying to arrest a driver, is trending on social media.

Those who captured the incident on video, were heard asking if clinging to a moving truck is part of the traffic official’s job description.

This was said just before the LASTMA official was seen rolling on the floor after falling off the truck.

No official statement from the authorities as the time of filling this report.