VIDEO: How Anambra residents’ shout tore roof moment Peter Obi stormed Soludo’s anniversary event

Large crowd roared as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Saturday, attended Governor Charles Soludo’s first year anniversary in office.
The event was also attended by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and other dignitaries.
Large crowd roared as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Saturday, attended Governor Charles Soludo’s first year anniversary in office.
The event was also attended by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and other dignitaries.
Copyright © 2022 | About Us | Online Advert Rates | Mission Statement | Corporate Profile | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Site Map