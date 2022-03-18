Video: How I met 2Baba, gave birth to his fifth child – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress and wife of Innocent Idibia, popular known as 2Baba, Annie Idibia, has lamented her ordeal before she married the Nigerian musician.

Featuring in a new reality show, ‘Young, Rich and African’, which premiered on Thursday, Annie broke down in tears as she explained how hurt she felt when she realised that 2Baba had four children even when he met her before the other women.

In a viral video from the show which emerged Friday, Annie stated that her first child was 2Baba’s fifth, adding that she has faced so much embarrassment.

“When you meet someone and then you know them first. But when you wake up, two different people are having a baby for him,” Annie said as she broke down in tears.

Speaking with her co-stars, Annie said, “He has five kids with other women. My first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody. So you know what that is. Do you know how much humiliation and embarrassment (I faced)?”

The celebrated musician has fathered seven children by three women, including his wife, Annie.

While he and Annie had two girls together, another baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye who had since moved on, had two boys for him.