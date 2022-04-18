VIDEO: How my 10-year-old daughter was raped at Lagos school, mother reveals

Mother of a 10-year-old student of Chrisland School, Lagos state, has revealed how she found out about the case of her daughter’s alleged sexual abuse.

In a viral video shared on Ubi Franklin’s instagram page on Monday, she explained that the first conversation she had with some head teachers was that it was a kiss between her daughter and a boy from school.

The teacher also told her to collect her daughter’s phone from her to curtail any future occurrence of such behaviour

She revealed how her daughter told her that one teacher threatened her not to speak out.

She also said Chrisland school sent some delegates who interrogated her daughter without her consent.

