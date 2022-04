Former Lagos state governor and one of the frontline presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he has no son grown enough to challenge him to contest for the ticket of the ruling party.

Tinubu said this shortly after a meeting with members of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Video credit: TVC