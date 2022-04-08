Video: I’ll marry again if… , Toyin Lawani breaks silence after third marriage

Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian fashion goodess, has hit back at critics who have lambasted her for having children with three separate husbands.

The fashionista made this statement during a diary session on the new reality TV show ‘Real Housewives of Lagos.’

Lawani who is now married to a Photographer, Segun Wealth, tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Eleora.

Before her recent marriage, the entrepreneur had two children from two different relationships.

During her diary session, the 40-year-old called out critics of her marital choices, saying “it is not their business”.

Lawani said if her present husband “messes up” she would marry another man and have kids with him.

“I see when they try to drag me or try to make me feel bad about my kids, telling me, I have kids with three different dads,” she said.

“Excuse me, if my husband messes up I’ll still marry another person if I found love, and it will be four different dads.

“If that one f**k up if I find love again, I’ll still marry again and it will be five different dads. Whose business is it? Is it your womb.”