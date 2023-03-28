VIDEO: Jubilation as FUTO Vice-chancellor returns after 2023 governorship election duty

A video has captured moment, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, resumed work at school, after serving as presiding officer at the just concluded 2023 governorship election in Abia state.
A video has captured moment, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti, resumed work at school, after serving as presiding officer at the just concluded 2023 governorship election in Abia state.
Copyright © 2022 | About Us | Online Advert Rates | Mission Statement | Corporate Profile | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Site Map