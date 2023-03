The National President of Labour Party Mr Julius Abure has raised alarm over plans by Governors Onyechi Ikpeazu and and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to upturn results of Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship election in Abia and Enugu states respectively.

Mr Julius in a video making rounds alleged that both governors were holding some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff hostage.

