VIDEO: Lagosians protest over proposed demolition of houses

A viral video has captured the moment some aggrieved residents of Magodo Phase 2 Estate in Lagos stormed out of their houses to stand guard at the entrance of the estate to prevent a bulldozer from gaining entrance.

According to residents in the video, police earlier visited the estate with a group of “hoodlums” and they “marked virtually all the houses in the fully-built Estate for demolition”.

Mobile police reportedly arrived again last night, Dec. 21, and a bulldozer was also brought to begin demolition.

The armed mobile police officers were reportedly there to provide security so that the demolition can take place without the home owners fighting back.

However, residents trooped out to “form a human shield at the entrance of the gate” so that the bulldozer will not be driven in.

