Hakeem Adegbenro, Abeokuta

The body of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Bola Ajibola, has been moved from his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hilltop Estate to his final resting abode at the Islamic Mission for Africa (IMA) ground in Abeokuta.

The body was carried by men of the Ebony Casket into the waiting Escalade caravan at about 2pm, with solemn prayers being rendered by families and well wishers.

Details loading…

