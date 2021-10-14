VIDEO: Like Whitemoney, another BBNaija season 6 housemate is hospitalised

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Pere is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

A video showing the reality star receiving treatment was posted on his official Instagram handle on Thursday shortly before the account was deactivated.

The video shows Pere receiving treatment, although details of the illness have yet to emerge.

Instead, his team has spoken about his Instagram account which has been deactivated.

They noted in a statement on Thursday: “Hello Patriots, we’re aware of the current instagram deactivation of Pere’s account . Please bear with us while the team is working on getting it back.

“Be rest assured we have the best team working tirelessly to get it back to normal functionality as soon as possible. We’ve submitted all the required forms requested and now we have to wait for 24hours for a response.

“Please in the meantime, all activities and updates about PERE would be shared on his lnstagram fan page, Twitter and Facebook.

“We implore everyone to keep the fire burning and keep supporting the General on all social platforms. Thanks for the love.”