A Nigerian man whose name was not immediately ascertained was walked out of an Abuja to Lagos-bound flight on Friday by airport authorities for allegedly protesting on board against President-elect Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in as substantive President.

In a viral video on social media, the man was seen shouting, as he was being carried off saying, “Obidients you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

