VIDEO: Moment SDP candidate, Segun Oni, cast votes during Ekiti governorship election

June 18, 2022 Solomon Arowolo News, Video News 0

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), governorship candidate, Segun Oni, has cast his vote at his home town, Ifaki in Ekiti state.

The candidate casted his vote at ward 2, unit 4 of Ifaki community.