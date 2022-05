Nigerian students living in Lagos state, Monday, took to the street to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

This is coming after a viral tweet shared by ASUU on their official Twitter account, Sunday, reads; “#BREAKING: @ASUU NGN Ends

Warning strike tomorrow.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end its warning strike tomorrow (Monday), 9th of May 2022, as considerations on indefinite strike commence. More details to follow. #ASUU”.

