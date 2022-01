Popular Nollywood actor, Clem Ohamaeze, has spoken for the first after his successful spinal cord surgery.

In a viral video, the 56 years old is seen undergoing a recovery process.

The actor who cried out some months ago got financial help from Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin which enabled him to go for surgery.

With the successful surgery, he can now walk well and take more roles in the Nollywood industry.

He thanked Nigerians for coming to his aid.