About 480 police officers from Osun police command on Wednesday alleged that Okada riders were snatching their wives.

They marched on the major streets and junctions of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State to protest.

They carried placards with several inscriptions such as: ‘Pay our salary now’; ‘Okada riders are sleeping with our wives’, ‘Pay us our 18-month salary’, ‘pay us’, ‘Our Stipends And Allowances’ and ‘18 months without kobo’ among others.

