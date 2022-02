The Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School, located at Ozumba Mbadiwe street, Victoria Island, was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.

Blueprint gathered that the fire caused by an electrical fault started at 10pm from the first floor of the five-story building hostel, housing about 1500 law graduates on the Lagos campus.

The fire was however, contained when hostel security officials put off the main electrical server switch before the arrival of Fire Service operatives, some minutes later.