VIDEO: Patoranking survives ghastly motor accident

The popular Nigerian singer, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, who is better known as Patoranking has escaped death.

The Ebonyi state born musician survived a ghastly motor accident on Saturday.

Sharing videos of the damaged car, Patoranking said he was seated in front when the accident happened.

”The devil tried and failed some days ago,after Our driver lost control of the brakes.

“Life can be taken in a heartbeat…two seconds and this happened and to think I was in the front seat and my Guys behind. Thanksgiving Sunday. Zero injuries/Zero Pain.

“God is simply not done with me yet. #Seatbeltalways”.