VIDEO: Peter Obi reveals extent of own riches, draws comparison with US president Joe biden

The Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has boasted that he is richer than the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

The US president worth is estimated to be $8.9m.

The former Anambra State governor said God has blessed him, and that he would not steal public funds if elected President in 2023.

While addressing some of his US-based supporters he said, “If I take public money that I’m not entitled to, God should punish my children and me, not because of anything but God gave me enough.

“I say to people, President Biden is worth 8.9 million USD. Why should somebody like me steal public money when I am richer than the American President? I am already over-blessed by God. We just need to develop our country.

“I’m not looking for a private jet, sophisticated house or to buy a house in America because I can’t live in America.

“What we are doing is not about the normal politics or contesting elections.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

