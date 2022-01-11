VIDEO: Popular Nigerian dancer announces divorce from husband

Popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, has announced her divorce from husband, Joseph Ameh.

The 41 years old dancer made the disclosure while speaking about divorce and separation in a video posted on her official Instagram handle.

She explained that divorce/separation doesn’t have to be toxic and added that she and her husband have broken up their marriage to see that they both “grow”.

She said she wants the best for her ex and added that a separation can be friendly.

The couple got married in 2012 and have two kids together.