VIDEO: Portable triggers fresh controversy

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has affirmed that he is the Nigerian government liability, saying he works for the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

This was disclosed in a live video on Tuesday while resisting an arrest by the Nigeria Police men in his bar at Sango-Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday.

He said, “You dey tell superstar say ‘you are under arrest’. In my office? You are telling me you are under arrest for what? Why why? Did I know you?

“Petition against me that’s why you come and scattered my bar? You come and everybody is running up and down. Even me…You [are supposed] to call me then I will come to your office or my manager will come. I have manager.”

While a police officer told him to cooperate, he insisted he is a ‘federal government property’.

“No, don’t tell me this one I’m doing will not help me. I’m a superstar. I’m a celebrity. Show me your ID cards everybody. Show me your ID card oga….I’m a federal government liability. I work for APC. Akoi Tinubu. We own Nigeria.”

