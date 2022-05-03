[VIDEO] Sallah: Buhari fetes physically challenged, vulnerables

As part of activities to mark Sallah celebration, President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday feted the physically challenged persons in Kwara state.

The national programme tagged ‘Baba For All’ which flagged-off years back drew multitudes of physically challenged, widows, orphanages, the weak and the vulnerable in the society who stormed the venue in their large numbers.

At the occassion, the, representative of the Emir of Ilorin, the Balogun Alanamu and the Chairman Social Investment Programme, Kwara state who represented Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak at the occassion delivered speech on their behalf.

Addressing the gathering, the Kwara state coordinator and Chairman LUBCON, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim described the gesture as President Buhari’s initiative, saying it came into existence when the President assumed office.

According to Ibrahim, his committee has ensured fair distribution of the food stuffs to cover the 16 local government areas and 193 wards across the state.

The N-Power programme, school feeding, Covid-19 relief fund, trader money according to him were some of the current administration’s policies targeted at lifting the citizenry from economic hardships.

He added, “The Kwara state government has also replicated the same social development programme for the less privileges in the state.”

While lauding the committee for their support, Ibrahim also thanked the state governors and royal fathers for their unflinching support towards the success of the programme.

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, commended the gesture, assuring that he alongside other royal fathers will continue to support social programme aimed at bringing succour to the people of the state.

In a brief remark, the Chairman Social Investment Programme, Kwara State, Alhaji Lateef Oloyin, said the gesture was borne out of the President’s magnanimity to bring relief to the physically challenged and vulnerables most of whom live below the poverty line in the society.

While appreciating the gesture, two of the beneficiaries, Comrade Yusuf Bashir, and Hajia Ramat Jawondo who spoke to Blueprint lauded the initiative, saying it would go a long way in alleviating their burdens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

