The 2021 Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) was marred by violence as officials exchanged blows during the opening ceremony of the ongoing event.

Blueprint gathered that while the National Anthem was on, the officials whose names were not immediately ascertained engaged in fisticuffs in the presence of Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The action then, threw the entire sporting competition in chaos.

Just take a look…